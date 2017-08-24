Granard Gardaí to host ethnic liaison information evening in Edgeworthstown tonight

A Garda Community Ethnic Liaison Information evening will be held in The Green, Edgeworthstown this evening ( August 24) as part of its bid to strengthen ties with minority ethnic groups across the county.

“Edgeworthstown in particular has a very high proportion of non Irish nationals living there,” said a spokesperson.

“It is therefore inevitable that some members of our community have moved here from countries with different cultures.

“We want them to know they can come to us in confidence and be assured of our full support.

“An Garda Sίochána believes the consent and cooperation of the full community is vital for effective policing. We cannot police effectively without the support of the community.”

Proceedings are scheduled to get underway from 7:30pm.

