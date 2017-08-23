Longford plays host to Devlin family reunion

A very special Devlin family reunion took place on July 15 last where 150 members of the Clan descended on Longford.

They gathered together from all over the world to celebrate the occasion at the Longford Arms Hotel with some arriving from as far away as Sydney, Ibiza, London, Liverpool, Wales, Manchester, Donegal, Cork, Galway, Athlone and Dublin.

“The Devlin name is no stranger to Longford and the town has seen generations born, educated and settle here,” Sharon Devlin told the Leader.

“For those who moved away throughout the years, this reunion was a wonderful homecoming for them.”

On the day, celebrations began with a family Mass at St Mel’s Cathedral which was celebrated by Father Michael.

Music was provided by well-known singer Tommy Flaherty and guest musicians, while afterwards the Clan moved to the ballroom at the Longford Arms Hotel where a scrumptious supper was enjoyed, and an evening of live music and dance continued until the wee hours.

“The reunion was organised and managed by Helene Devlin, Great Granddaughter of Owen and Bridget Devlin of Little Water Street, Longford.

Helena spoke to the Leader about how the reunion came about in the first instance.

“It all started about 10 months ago with a simple post on Facebook where I asked family members if they would go to a family reunion if I organised it,” she smiled.

“The response was brilliant and then over a cup of coffee the following week with my cousins Sharon Devlin and Marie Gill, at the Longford Arms Hotel, a plan was hatched.”

Helena says she enjoyed piecing together the plan of action for the historic reunion and the fact that it took place in Longford town “was the icing on the cake” for her.

“I know my great grandparents would have been very proud to see so many of their children’s children and their children make the trip to be part of this reunion and the Longford Arms Hotel was the perfect venue to cater for such a large gathering,” she added.

“The hotel staff were wonderful to deal with, right from the start and we were very well looked after on the night.

“The food was fabulous and the Devlin Clan enjoyed themselves immensely.”