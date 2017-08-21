Council receives 48 objections to proposed housing development in Ballymahon

A whopping 48 objections have been lodged to the county council after it emerged that Mark Cunningham was seeking planning permission for another 39 houses in the Dún Áras estate on the Ballymulvey Road, Ballymahon.

The surge in support came after residents of Dún Áras and the Ballymulvey Road banded together to protest against the development, which would see between 250 and 400 extra car journeys per day on the already hazardous road.

Residents of Marian Terrace, Parkside and various other locations around Ballymahon, as well as business-owners and members of the Tidy Towns committee also backed the campaign to stop the development from going ahead.

The result was at least one letter per proposed building - with a few more letters to spare.

Seán Clancy of the Dún Áras Residents' Association said he is "delighted and overwhelmed" with the amount of support that the residents have received.

"It just shows how much the whole community felt threatened by the proposal," he told the Longford Leader today.

"With 48 submissions, they can't possible ignore the major concerns of the community now."

For more on this story, see Wednesday's Longford Leader.