Longford Gardaí in appeal after thieves steal €1600 worth of power tools from farm

A garda manhunt is underway after thieves made off with more than €1500 in power tools and agricultural equipment following an overnight raid on a farm in Clondra at the weekend.

Among the items taken were three Metabo angle grinders, a 12' chainsaw, Metabo cordless drill, Karcher pressure washer, 140amp welder, a toolbox containing tools, a set of spanners, cattle clipper with five sets of blades, a 40 year old stainless steel bucket and 25 litres of compressor oil.

The alarm was raised after a farmer spotted a lock on a shed had been tampered with, resulting in the incident being reported to gardaí.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Aughnagore area between 8:45pm last Friday (August 18) and 8:30am the following morning.

They are especially eager to hear from people who may have come across any of these items in the days since or who may have been offered them for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.