Longford Rose misses out on a place in the TV section of Rose of Tralee

The Dome has missed out on the chance to have Longford Rose Laura Ward on the stage for the TV section of the Rose of Tralee Festival this week.

Thursday evening and Saturday morning each saw 16 of the 64 Roses selected to appear on the stage with Daithí Ó'Sé tonight and tomorrow night.

In total, 32 contestants will appear on the small screen this week, and Edgeworthstown lady Laura Rose, unfortunately, will not be one of them.

However, speaking to the Longford Leader last week, Laura said that meeting the other 63 Roses and getting to know new people was what she was most looking forward to, and that she really hoped she could make the whole county proud.

She's certainly done that and now, luckily for Longford, Laura will go on to be the Longford Rose for the coming year. So her journey as a Rose is far from over.