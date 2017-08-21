Weather Update: Longford to get a good wash as rain predicted for next few days

After a damp start to the morning, there will be scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, and a few heavy bursts in places throughout the morning.

Things will be drier later this morning, and eventually brighter intervals will extend from the south, with spells of hazy sunshine developing this afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in mainly light southwest breezes.

By 3pm, though, the rain looks set to return, so keep the brollie on hand and wear sensible shoes, as you'll be wading through more than a few puddles if you're out and about.

Rain will clear away again for a while this evening and tonight will be mild, misty and humid with patchy rain and drizzle. Areas of mist and fog will be extensive on hills and coasts. Minimum temperatures will be no lower than 14 or 15 degrees in mainly light south to southeast breezes.

Tuesday will start mostly cloudy and misty, with occasional rain and drizzle. Some heavy and possibly thundery downpours may occur during the afternoon, interspersed with limited bright or sunny intervals. Top temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in light to moderate southeast breezes.

Tomorrow night will be quite wet with a number of showers ready to water the lawns, but these will clear away in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

At the moment, Wednesday looks set to be a bit brighter, with sunny spells and some showers scattered throughout the day.