Forty traders set up stall in new Longford monthly market

The Longford Spin group held its first monthly market on Longford town’s Market Square at the weekend.

The event was a huge success with over forty traders taking part.

The group helped organise the market at the recent Summer Festival and then pressed ahead with their own plans for the monthly market.

Thanks to support from the Council and Cllr Gerry Warnock, the event got off to a great start and next month’s market is almost fully booked out.

The market will return on Saturday, September 16 from noon until 6pm and there are slots for indoor and outdoor stalls.

For more on the market and other activities from Spin Longford, check out their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SpinLongford