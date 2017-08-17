Longford Chamber of Commerce BBQ set for Friday

The popular and annual Longford Chamber of Commerce Summer BBQ will take place this Friday evening in Clarke's Bar on Longford's Dublin Street.

Always a great evening's entertainment there will be some top nosh on offer as well as prosecco on arrival.

It gets underway at 6pm with food served from eight until 10pm.

This is the first year that the event will be held on Dublin St and in one of Longford's oldest bars.

Of course Moydow duo, Conor Keenan and John McDermott have recently taken over the running of the popular Longford watering hole and they are looking forward to welcoming everybody to Friday's event.

Looking ahead to the night, Chamber President Derek Scanlon extended an open invitation to the public to come along and support the night. He told the Leader: "It is always a very relaxed and fun evening and we would love to see a good turnout as we welcome Dublin Street's newest vintners to the town."

Tickets can be purchased in advance from Derek Scanlon at 086 862 0005 or Niamh Donlon on 086 850 4390.

Alternatively you can simply rock up to the door on the night!

