Longford firm Panelto Foods announces plans to create over 100 jobs subject to successful planning appeals process

More than 100 jobs will be created in Longford if planning approval for the extension of a local food producer's premises is upheld.

As revealed by the Leader yesterday afternoon, Panelto Foods has been given the go-ahead by County Council officials to effectively double its headquarters on the outskirts of Longford town.

A spokesperson, on behalf of the company, has told the Leader that provided An Bord Pleanala rubber-stamp the decision, around 110 jobs will be added to the firm's existing 150 strong workforce.

It's the first time any official confirmation over exactly how many jobs will be rolled out as a consequence of the announcement.

The company, however, has insisted that it will not be commenting or making any statements at this juncture.

The decision was officially ratified yesterday provided more than 20 conditions relating to the development are complied with.

It's understood that some of the parties who made submissions in relation to the application are only today expected to receive written notification over the decision.

They include local residents Martin and Breda McLoughlin, who own a former Church of Ireland rectory at nearby Templemichael Glebe.

In a detailed submission, the McLoughlin's said despite being largely receptive to the likely employment benefits the proposed extension would bring, the pair registered their unease over possible noise pollution at the site.

The four week appeals process means a final determination on the process by the state planning authority looks like being made by the middle of September.

