Longford contingent gets set for Fleadh Ceoil na hÉireann 2017

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann takes place in Ennis this weekend and a strong Longford contingent will be in force in Co Clare for proceedings.

The Leinster Fleadh Ceoil was held in Ballymahon just a few weeks ago and was a resounding success.

Meanwhile, Lord of the Dance, Michael Flatley officially opened the 2017 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann on Monday.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the festival, which runs for eight days.

Some of Ireland's top traditional artists are featured in the line-up.

They include the Kilfenora Céilí Band, Sharon Sharon and her Sacred Earth Band, Sean Keane, and Lúnasa.

Scoil Éigse is the official summer school organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann providing students of all ages with workshops, lectures and sessions.

Best wishes to everyone involved; watch this space next week for those much anticipated results!