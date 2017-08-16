Longford in line for jobs boost as Panelto Foods given green light for major expansion

Longford could be on the cusp of a major jobs announcement after local authority officials this afternoon approved plans for a local food manufacturer to carry out a major expansion of its premises.

Panelto Foods, a leading producer of high-quality sandwich breads for the UK and Irish market, have been given the go-ahead to carry out a near 50,000 sq ft extension of its headquarters in Longford town.

The development, when complete, will effectively double the capacity of its existing 50,000 square-foot premises at Longford Business and Technology Park, just off the main Ballinalee Road.

It has also fuelled much speculation the planned extension could allow the firm to strengthen its existing workforce of around 150 employees.

The Leader, in its editorial edition printed today (Wednesday), carried details of how local authority planners were set to pass judgement on the application.

Among the items up for consideration were a number of submissions from various state and non state bodies.

Among the latter included a submission from local residents Martin and Breda McLoughlin, The Rectory, Templemichael Glebe, Longford.

In a submission by Dublin based firm Sheridan Woods Architects and Urban Planners for the McLoughlins, they stated their approval of any potential job creation which may arise from the extension.

Their concerns, according to Sheridan Woods, were rooted in the potential increase in noise pollution at the site as well as the “further erosion” of the rectory’s residential amenity.

This afternoon's announcement would appear to have been passed over by council planners in favour of the likely economic benefits Panelto's extension plans might conceivably bring to the county.

