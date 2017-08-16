Time to get in touch with your Cavan cousins!

A syndicate of three from the North East walked out of National Lottery headquarters this morning €6.4 million richer after collecting the Lotto jackpot prize from Wednesday July 5 2017.

The delighted group – who wish to remain anonymous – celebrated their good fortune with a glass of champagne in the National Lottery winner’s room.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased from Argue’s Londis Store in the market town of Cootehill in Co Cavan and a spokesperson added: “We are absolutely delighted with this win”.

The individual went on to say that the winnings would make life a lot easier for all of them and afford an opportunity to help family and friends out as well.

“This is a huge amount of money, but we are all determined that it won’t change our lives dramatically.”

All syndicate members said they plan to continue working as normal, and as of yet have no major plans for spending their winnings.

The spokesperson said that since the syndicate found out about their good fortune five weeks ago, life has been surreal.

“The last five weeks have been surreal. It has been like a dream. There has been huge speculation in the North East and Cavan about who won this life-changing amount, so we decided to keep our heads down and wait a few weeks before making our claim.”

Cavan has a great record when it comes to Lotto jackpot wins, clocking up a total of 28 since the National Lottery was established 30 years ago.