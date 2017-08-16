Longford County Council close road for pipeline repair works

Motorists travelling along the main Ballinalee to Longford road are being advised of diversions that are in place from this morning following a road closure order made by local authority chiefs.

Council officials have this morning (Wednesday) closed off the R194 Ballinalee Road from the Leo Casey Roundabout to its junction with Allenagh Rd at the Carriglass Demense Roundabout.

This, the Council has said, is to facilitate water pipeline rehabilitation works.

As such, motorists are being advised of diversions which are now in place over the next 24 hours.

They include divertions via the N4 to its junction with the R198 at Charlotte Brooke Roundabout, to continue on the R198 to Drumlish before turning right onto L- 1055 and proceeding to the junction with the R194 at Doherty’s Cross.

The same diversions are similarly in place for vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.

Local access, meanwhile, will be maintained throughout the course of the works.