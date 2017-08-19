Gardaí probe Longford town thefts

The two thefts occurred at separate retail premises in Longford town. However the property stolen from one premises was later retrieved.

Discount chain, Eurogiant, located at Longford’s N4 Axis Centre, was the first to be targeted when €60 worth of duvets were reported stolen last Friday (August 11).

The items in question were later retrieved, gardaí confirmed on Monday.

Recently opened fashion store, DV8, were not as fortunate following the alleged theft of two dresses from its Ballymahon Street headquarters.

Gardaí believe the culprits entered the store at around 3:45pm on Sunday.

After a brief look around, it’s alleged the group left the premises with two dresses which hadn’t been paid for.

Gardaí are also investigating the alleged unauthorised taking of a vehicle in Longford town over the weekend.

It’s understood a private deal of an 02 registered blue Seat Ibiza had been taking place between two men in the Harbour Point area of town last Saturday evening.

As negotiations aimed at its sale continued, the purported buyer fled with the car without paying.

The incident was not reported to gardaí until the following day with enquiries focussing on how the thief managed to flee despite the car’s keys remaining with its original owner.

The weekend also saw an attempted break-in being reported in Longford town.

On this occasion, the suspect left the scene of the incident at Farnagh Hill empty-handed after being disturbed by the property’s owners.

Anyone with information in relation to any of these incidents is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

Separately, four men charged in connection with an alleged break-in at Newtownforbes Post Office two weeks ago have been remanded in custody for a second time.

The quartet, all of whom come from the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot areas of Dublin, appeared at a sitting of Harristown District Court last Friday.

They were charged with theft and trespassing charges arising out of break-ins at Bell’s Shop, Newtownforbes, Longford and Esquire’s Coffee Shop, Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim on August 2.

The men were remanded in custody to appear back before a sitting of Harristown District Court on August 25 next.