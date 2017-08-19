Clerical changes in Longford

Fr James McKiernan, CC Boher is to become Administrator in Longford while Fr Tom Healy moves to Edgeworthstown.

There, Fr Healy will become Parish Priest and Diocesan Secretary & Financial Administrator.

Meanwhile, Fr PJ Higgins will return from Ecuador to become CC Boher.

Additional responsibilities have also been bestowed on other priests within the diocese.

Fr Tom Murray PP in Clonbroney will become Director of Planning, while Fr Seamus O’Rourke, CC Carrick-on-Shannon has been appointed Vocations Director.

Fr Seamus McKeon, Fr Pat Lennon and Fr Pat Kiernan have all been granted sabbatical study leave.

The appointments and changes have been directed by the Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise, Francis Duffy