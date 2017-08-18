Enrolment now open for Repeat Leaving Cert in Mullingar

Coláiste Mhuire in Mullingar introduced a specialised Repeat Leaving Cert Course catering for students in September 1987. Thirty years on, the Repeat Leaving Cert Course continues to grow, with the geographic of its students now including students from surrounding counties such as Longford and Offaly.

The Repeat Leaving Cert course caters for students in the unique position of completing the Leaving Cert for a second time.

These students have gone through the Leaving Cert process already, and are acutely aware of the challenges which the Leaving Cert brings.

Eexperienced teachers work with Repeat students to support them in tackling these challenges head on. From in-class support, to career guidance and counselling, Coláiste Mhuire prides itself on the delivery of a Repeat Leaving Cert service which is second to none.

The college offers the widest range of subjects of most schools in the midlands, of which we have the specialised facilities to match.

This enables students to choose subjects which suit their skill set best.

The career guidance team work with our students in advising and supporting them to ensure that all requirements are met for prospective 3rd level courses. Guidance is also provided for study skills and study plans, with academic success always at the core of the work we do.

Subjects are taught in individual Repeat Leaving Cert classes, with the entire syllabus covered at a pace which suits our students.

Teachers are extremely generous of their time, offering extra classes at lunchtimes and after school.

The programme for the forthcoming year includes HPAT preparation and specific classes for the preparation of language oral examinations.

A Study Hall is open for use by students from 8am each morning, with a fully supervised study hall available from 9am to 4pm each day. Supervised Evening Study is also available until 6.30pm each evening for a nominal fee.

“If students are prepared to work hard, we can help them achieve dramatic improvements in their Repeat Leaving Cert,” a spokesperson for Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar explained.

“Our students have enjoyed fantastic success over the years, with students improving by an excess of 200 points in some cases.”

The Repeat Leaving Cert course continues to serve the educational needs of Repeat students in Mullingar and the surrounding areas.

With its town centre location, only minutes from the train and bus, its ideal for those students commuting by train (Longford & Edgeworthstown) and bus (Tullamore, Kilbeggan, Rochfortbridge, Kinnegad & Ballymahon (subject to demand).

Every opportunity is afforded to all students, and our Repeat Leaving Cert students are no exception.

Having their own unit within the historic Hevey Institute Building, they are afforded the privileges of senior students in an environment which is pastoral and supportive. Academic success is key to what the Repeat Leaving Cert Course is about.

For any enquiries, contact our school office on 04493 44743.