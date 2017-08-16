Longford students encouraged to know their rights when appealing exam results

With Leaving Cert results day upon us, it's important to know your rights when it comes to appealing your results, should you need to.

A total of 553 Leaving Cert students from nine secondary schools around county Longford are receiving their exam results today, and while many of those envelopes hold the key to a college place, there will be some students who may not have gotten the results the need.

But if you're not satisfied with the marks in one or more of your Leaving Certificate exams, you have the option to appeal them to the State Examinations Commission (SEC). Before you appeal, you can also view your exam paper for free.

The SEC will send personalised application forms to your school for you to view your exam papers and appeal your results. If you were an external candidate, not attending a school, these forms will be enclosed with your examination results.

If you want to view your papers, you must return your completed form to your school by August 22. The Organising Superintendent will then assign you to one of the viewing sessions, which will take place on Friday September 1 and Saturday September 2.

To appeal your results, complete the application form, indicating the subjects you wish to appeal. The fee per subject is €40 for the Leaving Certificate Established and €15.50 for the Leaving Certificate Applied. Appeal fees must be paid in advance and will be refunded to you if your result is upgraded.

The closing date for the SEC to receive applications to appeal is September 6.

Your paper will be re-marked by an appeal examiner, who will be different from the examiner who originally marked your work. The same marking scheme is used for re-marking. Your result may be upgraded, left the same or downgraded as a result of an appeal.

There is further information about the appeal process on the website of the State Examinations Commission, www.examinations.ie.

If you are not happy with the outcome of your appeal, you may request a review by the Independent Appeals Scrutineers. Application forms for an appeal review are provided with your appeal results.

Further information is available from the Citizens Information Service below.

Tel: 0761 075 890

Address: Level One, Longford Shopping Centre, Longford.

Information is also available online at www.citizensinformation.ie and from the Citizens Information Phone Service, 0761 07 4000.

This time can be a very difficult time for young people who are receiving their exam results. Students who need support are encouraged to avail of the free hotline service that has been set up specifically for this reason.

If you're feeling upset about your results and unsure of what to do next, or if you are feeling anxious about your results and the transition to college, the support hotline can be reached at 1800 265 165.

For more information on the opening times of the support hotline, see: Leaving Cert students advised to avail of exam hotline if support is required