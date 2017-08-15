Rifle stolen in Longford town burglary

A fully licensed firearm was stolen from a house in Longford town

Liam Cosgrove

Liam Cosgrove

Longford Garda Station

Gardai are investigating the theft of a rifle in a burglary last week

Gardaí say they are “actively pursuing” the recovery of a licensed firearm stolen in a burglary in Longford town recently.

The licensed gun, believed to be a rifle, was reported stolen after a break-in. 

Searches were carried out in Longford and Edgeworthstown last week as part of the investigation into the theft of the firearm. Gardai say they are following a definite line of enquiry.  