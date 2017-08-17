New car park proposed for Granard

Proposals for a new state of the art car park in the town of Granard were mooted during a recent meeting of the town’s Municipal District.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr PJ Reilly (FF) brought the matter to the fore when, in his notice of motion, he asked that the Municipal District write to the Office of Public Works (OPW) regarding an area of ground at the rear of the local garda station in an effort to provide car park space for the Barrack Street end of the north Longford town.

“This area of ground that I am speaking about belongs to the OPW and it would make an ideal location for a car park,” he added.

“There are cars being parked there at the moment, so all that needs to be done is to level the ground and put in the markings.”

The local area representative in Abbeylara pointed out that parking was always a problem in Granard and his proposed initiative would go a long way towards sorting out those difficulties.

“We do of course need to write to the OPW about this and with a view to purchasing the ground from it, or at the very least obtaining a lease,” the Cathaoirleach continued.

“It would be ideal for parking, particularly at that end of the town.”

Meanwhile, the proposal received unanimous backing from the other elected representatives and it was subsequently agreed that a letter would be sent to the OPW in respect of the matter.

