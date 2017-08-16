Longford SMEs invited to dig in with open eir

Open eir has announced its ‘High Speed High Street’ – an initiative to showcase Irish SMEs using high speed broadband to promote their business online, to sell product and to engage in new market opportunities.

As part of this initiative, open eir is offering three companies the opportunity to win free exhibition space at this year’s National Ploughing Championships and includes customised promotional stand design as well as one year’s free broadband, publicity and accommodation.

Log onto www.fibrerollout.ie/ploughingcompetition for more.

Also: Longford student chosen as eir ambassador