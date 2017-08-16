Planning decision could hold key to Longford jobs boost

The creation of more than 100 additional jobs at a major Longford town based manufacturer could hinge on the outcome of an imminent local authority planning decision.

Longford County Council are due to decide on a proposed 50,000 sq ft extension to Panelto Foods.

The Ballinalee Road manufacturer, which produces a wide variety of breads and sandwiches for the UK and Irish market, lodged plans with Longford County Council back in June.

It presently employs around 150 people at a near 5,000 sq metre facility at Longford Business and Technology Park, just off the main Ballinalee Road.

The plans, should they be given the green light, would pave the way for the facility to double in size, fuelling speculation locally that a similar job expansion locally could be on the cards.

For the moment, the company has said it would not be commenting publicly until a final decision on its application is made.

That decision, expected to be made by the end of today (Wednesday) is eagerly anticipated, not least by a number of interested parties that have tabled submissions over the intervening eight weeks.

Among them are local residents, Martin and Breda McLoughlin, The Rectory, Templemichael Glebe, Longford.

In a submission by Dublin based firm Sheridan Woods Architects and Urban Planners for the McLoughlins, they stated their approval of any potential job creation which may arise from the extension.

Their concerns, according to Sheridan Woods, is rooted in the potential increase in noise pollution at the site as well as the “further erosion” of the rectory’s residential amenity.

The submission also makes reference to comments by state transport agency Transport Infrastructure Ireland which they assert, suggested insufficient data accompanied the application.

“We submit there is also deficiency in information in relation to traffic movements accessing and egressing the premises,” state Sheridan Woods, citing concerns over a projected 65 per cent increase in traffic volumes at the site.

A consequent submission made by consulting engineers Roughan and O’Donovan three weeks ago on behalf of Panelto claimed to have addressed the issues raised by TII.