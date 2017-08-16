Lough Ree RNLI rescue in Carrownure Bay
Members from Lough Ree RNLI rescued two people from a grounded 40ft steel cruiser in Carrownure Bay earlier this week
Lough Ree RNLI rescued two people from a grounded 40ft steel cruiser in Carrownure Bay on the Roscommon shore during a three hour search operation in the early hours of Monday morning.
The Irish Coast Guard alerted the volunteer lifeboat crew at 1:09am on August 14 to assist a man and woman onboard a 40ft steel cruiser that had lost power and was drifting between Lecarrow and Athlone.
The pair were eventually brought to safety.
