Lough Ree RNLI rescue in Carrownure Bay

Lough Ree RNLI rescued two people from a grounded 40ft steel cruiser in Carrownure Bay on the Roscommon shore during a three hour search operation in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Irish Coast Guard alerted the volunteer lifeboat crew at 1:09am on August 14 to assist a man and woman onboard a 40ft steel cruiser that had lost power and was drifting between Lecarrow and Athlone.

The pair were eventually brought to safety.

