Lough Ree RNLI rescue in Carrownure Bay

News reporter

Reporter:

News reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Lough Ree RNLI and Coast Guard helicopter deployed in search for missing kayaker

Members from Lough Ree RNLI rescued two people from a grounded 40ft steel cruiser in Carrownure Bay earlier this week

Lough Ree RNLI rescued two people from a grounded 40ft steel cruiser in Carrownure Bay on the Roscommon shore during a three hour search operation in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Irish Coast Guard alerted the volunteer lifeboat crew at 1:09am on August 14 to assist a man and woman onboard a 40ft steel cruiser that had lost power and was drifting between Lecarrow and Athlone.

The pair were eventually brought to safety.

Also: Lough Ree RNLI assist three people aboard grounded 56-foot barge