Record number of events registered in Longford for National Heritage Week

A record number of events have been registered for National Heritage Week in Co Longford.

One of the highlights of National Heritage Week will be several events organised by the Heritage Boat Association to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the completion of the Royal Canal.

Everyone is invited to walk the towpath between Keenagh and Richmond Harbour in the company of the Heritage Boats. The boats will be on the Royal Canal on August 19, 20, 26 and 27.

There will be a Wild Child Day at Ardagh Heritage and Creativity Centre and a heritage walk and garden talk at Edgeworthstown House on August 23, to encourage children to get outdoors and find out more about their local natural environment.

On Sunday, August 27, National Heritage Week in conjunction with the Local Authority Waters and Communities Offices are asking you to take time to explore your local streams, rivers, lakes and beaches..

This year National Heritage Week aims to highlight the work of many local organisations and voluntary groups who work tirelessly to preserve our wonderful natural heritage.

National Heritage Week aims to show people how they can play their part in protecting our natural heritage all year long from making our gardens pollinator-friendly to volunteering for local clean ups and citizen science projects.

It is an opportunity to learn how we can protect our endangered species and habitats and see how the work and commitment of local communities is conserving nature, for us and for future generations.

National Heritage Week is part of European Heritage Days.

These are a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and the European Union in which over forty countries participate each year.

The main aim of European Heritage Days is to promote awareness of our built, natural and cultural heritage and to promote Europe’s common cultural heritage.

For more information about National Heritage Week 2017 visit www.heritageweek.ie

