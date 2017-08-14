Weather Update: Risk of thundery downpours for Longford

Unsettled weather seems to be the norm these days, wit a number of showers and sunny spells forecast for the next couple of days.

Today will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, with a risk of thundery downpours, especially this afternoon and evening. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees in mostly moderate southerly wind.

Remaining outbreaks of rain will clear eastwards tonight and it will become largely dry overnight under clearing skies. A few mist and fog patches may form in the mainly light westerly breezes. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow, Tuesday will be a much brighter and drier day with sunny spells and a few passing showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in mostly moderate west to southwest winds.