Longford Gardaí launch Newtowncashel criminal damage incident

The owner of a brand new jeep was left red-faced at the weekend after finding sizeable damage had been committed to his vehicle at one of Co Longford's most popular tourist locations.

It's believed the owner of a black coloured 171 Toyota Landcruiser was returning from a walk at Barley Harbour on Sunday when finding a number of scrape marks along the passenger side of the vehicle.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating a suspected case of criminal damage arising from the incident and have appealed for information.

Anyone who may have seen anything untoward in or around the Barley Harbour area of Newtowncashel between the hours of 1pm and 5:30pm are asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.