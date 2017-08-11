Glitz and Glamour: Longford lady steps out in style at the Dublin Horse Show

It's been a week of fashion for Legan lady, Kaela Keegan, who has come out of the Dublin Horse Show with a top prize for her unusual and stylish hat.

Yesterday was Ladies Day at the Dublin Horse Show and over 400 ladies entered the competition for 'Best Dressed Lady', with Aoibheann McMonagle from Falcarragh, Donegal being crowned the Dundrum Town Centre Ladies’ Day best dressed.

Kaela Keegan was the winner of the ‘Great Lengths Most Creative Hat’ with her stunning vintage inspired headpiece, from Sarah Stephens at the Hat Society in Dundrum.

In the ‘Most Creative Hat’ category, the most popular themes were spikes and florals with lots of entrants making their own creations, but Kaela's vintage theme won out in the end and earned her €1,000 worth of Great Lengths hair extensions and a €1,000 voucher for the 5-star Mount Juliet Hotel in Kilkenny.

Winning the ‘Longines Elegance is an Attitude’ prize of a Longines Equestrian Collection Boucle watch, which is cased in steel with diamond set indices, was Martina O’ Donovan, and the sartorially savvy men were not left out and the ‘Louis Copeland Best Dressed prize’ for the men was won by the very smartly attired Everton Tadeu Da Silva.

Looking at the trends from the day, judge Lorna Wightman noted, “There was lots of monochrome which I think is always a failsafe, classic choice. It also leaves scope to add colour and personality with the accessories, and we saw some really creative looks today.”

Don Nugent, Dundrum Town Centre Managing Director said: “The Dublin Horse Show is always a fantastic event and something we are really proud to be a part of. Once again, the style was show stopping and with the sun shining, it made for a fantastic day.”

This isn't Kaela's first time to win a fabulous prize for her fashion sense. Last week, she attended Ladies Day at the Galway Races and was chosen as one of the top ten best dressed ladies on the day.