Weekend Weather Forecast: Mostly dry weather in Longford with some showers

As predicted on Wednesday, we're back to rain today, but don't let it dampen your spirits, because the weekend is looking reasonable good - probably not as warm and sunny as the past few days, but definitely not as bad as last weekend.

Rain today will continue in a sort of on-again off-again way, with a shower forecast for every second hour. But in between showers, there will be dry, bright weather.

These showers will be quite heavy, but most of them will die away by evening time, with a chance of rain later tonight. There will be temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, and blusterly, westerly winds.

Tomorrow will start off quite wet, but rain will soon clear away, making way for a bright and fresh day with good sunshine at times but with a potential scattering of passing heavy showers. Highs of 16 to 18 degrees in blustery northwesterly winds.

It's looking mostly dry on Sunday, with bright sunshine in the early part of the morning. If you're fond of the Sunday lie-in, though, you might miss it, as heavy cloud cover will start to make its way across the county mid-morning. It'll be dry for the rest of the day, with rain starting up again in the evening.

Most of Monday, for the moment, is looking much the same as Sunday, but with some warm sunshine hitting us in the late afternoon.

We'll have a better idea by then, so tune in on Monday for an update.

