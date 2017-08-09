Longford Weather Update: Good drying out today and tomorrow

We've had a lot of unsettled weather over the past few weeks, with a plenty of showers in between sunny spells, and a lot of cloud. Fortunately, it's looking like we might have a break for the next day or so.

In fact, according to accuweather, today will be filled with sunshine and some cloud, so if you've got a mountain of laundry that has built up over the past number of wet weeks, now is the perfect time to get it done.

Temperatures will reach up to 20 degrees this afternoon, with light breezes. Tonight will be dry, with long clear spells for much of the night. Mist and fog patches will form later. Rather cool with lowest temperatures 7 to 9 degrees Celsius, in light westerly breezes.

More of the same weather on Thursday, with warm sunshine and partial cloud cover, but again, a great day for the drying. Temperatures will reach about 18 degrees Celsius.

Cloud cover will start to build up tomorrow evening, with the rain coming back for midnight.

Come Friday, we'll be back to our on-again off-again relationship with the rain, with showers, then sunshine, then showers, then sunshine - much the same as what we've had for the past few weeks.

So enjoy these two days while the good weather lasts. We'll be back on Friday with a weekend weather forecast.