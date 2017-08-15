North Longford road is in a bad way, claims Reilly

Road works in Aughnagarron which are expected to go ahead in the not too distant future got a mention at last month’s meeting of Granard Municipal District.

It was Cathaoirleach, Cllr PJ Reilly (FF) who brought the matter to the table after members discussed Irish Water works around the county.

“The surface works in Aughnagarron have been put on the back burner four times now,” said the local area representative from Abbeylara.

“All of this was to accommodate Irish Water and so I would be anxious that these works actually go ahead this time round because if they don’t the road will be in a very bad way.”

In response, area engineer David Coppinger said that works on the road would go ahead and if problems arose again, the local authority would then fill the potholes on the road at the very least.

He also pointed out that, as usual, funding was an issue and while funds had dried up for this year, works on that particular route were still in the pipeline.

“Well it’s not good enough to see the situation that has arisen to be honest,” added Cllr Reilly.

“Those works need to be done, that road is a disgrace.”

