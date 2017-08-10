Longford Gardaí probe Moydow tool theft

Gardaí in Longford town are appealing to the public to assist them with their inquiries regarding the robbery of a number of tools from a shed in Moydow earlier this week.

On Sunday, August 8 burglars entered the shed which was attached to a residential property at Curraghterreha, Moydow via a side door and proceeded to steal a number of items including a black compresser; two agri sockets, a set of Sony power speakers and a red Workart welder.

There was nobody at home at the time of the incident and gardaí are appealing to members of the public who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time, to contact them at Longford Garda Station (043) 3350570.