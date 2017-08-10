Style aplenty among Longford contingent at Galway Races

There was glitz and glamour galore at the Galway Races last week, with Longford ladies - including our Longford Rose - dressing to impress at the annual festival last Thursday.

Oniesa Owens was one such Longford lady, who was chosen as one of the top ten best-dressed ladies and also the winner of the Best Hat competition.

The headpiece in question was created by Cavan milliner Davina Lynch and really stood out from the crowd.

Oniesa won €2,000, in addition to a two night stay at the g Hotel, a spa gift hamper from the hotel's ESPA, a champagne afternoon tea and a €100 voucher for Yourells Salon.

And she wasn't the only Longford beauty to impress the judges at Lady's Day last week, with Legan girl, Kaela Keegan also making it to the top ten best dressed.

Kaela wore a beautiful dress from the brand Self Portrait and headpiece was from Sarah Stephens at the Hat Society, Dundrum, Dublin.

She was delighted to win a goodie bad from the g Hotel and has every intention of returning to the Galway Races for Ladies Day next year.

Longford Rose, Laura Ward also stepped out in style at Ballybrit racecourse last week.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival takes place from August 16 to 22 and Edgeworthstown girl

Laura is looking forward to representing her county.

The overall winner of the g Hotel Best Dressed Lady was Aoife McCana from Spiddal.

Her prize includes a pampering weekend at the five star g Hotel & Spa, a diamond pendant worth €2,500, a VIP trip to London with flights, accommodation and spending money and a hair makeover from Yourells Hair Group in Galway.