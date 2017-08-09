Longford director to star at Dublin Fringe Festival

Longford director, Luke Casserly, will bring his talents to the Dublin Fringe Festival this September. 'efficacy 84' will be the Lanesboro native's debut as a professional artist.

“(efficacy 84) is an original devised piece, which deconstructs the controversial events surrounding the Kerry Babies Atrocity in the 1980s,” Luke recently told the Longford Leader.

Luke began making theatre when he was a member of the Backstage Youth Theatre as a student in St Mel's.

“As a member of Backstage Youth Theatre, I was able to gain lots of valuable experience in theatre making, which enabled me to engage with different areas of theatre,” he said.

Luke's work 'efficacy 84' is a 55-minute work that will be staged from September 21 to 23 in the Smock Alley Theatre.

For more information, see http://www.fringefest.com/festival/whats-on/efficacy-84.

For a full interview with Luke, see next week's Longford Leader.