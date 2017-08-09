Claims of rubbish dumping at Longford housing estate

Issues over the closure of an entrance that needs to be removed at the Dún Darrach housing estate along Longford town’s Dublin Road continued recently as the matter was brought to further attention during a meeting of Longford Municipal District.

Cllr Seamus Butler (FF) told those gathered that the area around the entrance had become badly littered in recent times and now included old mattresses and other household goods.

“Unless we have some kind of controls down there, people will continue to dump,” fumed Cllr Butler, before pointing out that he had informed the litter department at Longford Co Council about the matter.

“I don’t know if anything is going to be done about it, but the fact remains that area in Dún Darrach needs to be blocked off - it is a right of way that needs to be extinguished and here we are talking about this issue two years after it was first addressed.”

Responding to the issues that were raised, area engineer Eamonn Bennett said that a letter of consent - to seal off the right of way - had been sent out to residents and the local authority was now waiting for those letters to be returned.

Once that was done, engineers would proceed with the matter from there.

“Well this is about health and safety now,” fumed Cllr Peggy Nolan (FG).

“The rubbish down there is now being set on fire, it’s a disgrace and it needs to be sorted out now.”