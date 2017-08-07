Car broken into outside Carrickedmond Cemetery

Gardaí in Longford are investigating the circumstances surrounding the damage that was caused to a car that was parked outside Carrickedmond Cemetery on Friday. August 4 last.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 1:45pm and 2:15pm when the occupant locked up the vehicle and entered the graveyard.

The car was parked along the main N55 road and when the owner returned to vehicle, they discovered that the back passenger window had been smashed in.

While nothing was taken in the incident, gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident.

The car, a black Toyota Carola was badly damaged as a result of the break-in and the owner was distressed over the incident.

Amy information should be directed to Longford Garda Station.