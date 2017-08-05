Breaking: Motorcyclist dies following collision near Mohill

Bank Holiday weekend road fatality

A motorcyclist has died following a collision near Mohill.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Cloonchair, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

A man in his 30s was killed when his motorcycle was in collision with a car at 11.20am this morning Saturday, August 5.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

The driver of the car was not injured.