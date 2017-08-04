Syrian refugees expected in Co Longford in January

Longford Co Council has confirmed that it is to welcome 10 Syrian families to the county next January.

In a statement, the local authority said that following a special meeting at headquarters this morning members were told ten Syrian families, as part of the Irish Refugee Protection Programme, would be resettled in Co Longford early in 2018.

“An Inter-Agency Group, with representatives from Longford County Council, HSE, ETB, Tusla, gardai, Department of Social Protection and the Citizens Information Bureau, will manage the resettlement process locally,” the statement read.

“An application will be made for an Integration Fund to cover the costs of the appointment of support staff for the integration process.

“The Inter-Agency Group plans to work closely with similar groups in other Counties in the country where the resettlement process has already taken place.”

Meanwhile Co Longford’s Cathaoirleach, Cllr Martin Mulleady (FF) told the Leader this afternoon that a number of the families coming to Longford had not been housed in seven years.

“There is a humanitarian need here towards these people and they will be relocated within the county,” he added.

“We have set a plan in place and they will be arriving early next year.”