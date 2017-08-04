Weekend Weather Forecast: Some showers, but there will be sunshine in Longford this weekend

You might have to take cover from time to time this weekend, but don't let the rain stop you from attending some of the top class events happening in Longford over the next few days.

Much like last week, we'll have a mixed bag of weather, with some showers, some sun and plenty of cloud. But showers will pass quite quickly, making way for dryer weather - perfect for wandering around the Lough Ree Monster Festival, the Three Province Festival, or the Cloone Agricultural Show.

Today, we're looking at a big of a patter: rain for a while, then a couple of dry hours, then rain for a while, then a couple of dry hours, and so on and so forth.

But the good news is, the evening will be dry and clear, so if you're heading to the arrival of the Lough Ree Monster Festival at 9.30, or even the naming of the bridge at 8.30, you won't have to worry about torrential downpours. There will be a shower in the wee hours of tomorrow morning, but the rest of the nighttime hours look to be dry and clear.

If you're up early tomorrow, you'll likely wake up to sunshine, as the early part of the morning looks like it'll be filled with sunshine. In fact, it's looking sunny right up until 12 o'clock, which is when the rain will start up.

This rain looks set to continue for a couple of hours, but don't let it put you off heading out to the Lough Ree Monster Festival. Natty Wailer will be taking to the stage at 3pm, and it's a gig not to be missed. Fortunately, the weather looks like it'll clear up around that time, making way for sunshine. And even better still: there doesn't seem to be any rain forecast for the rest of the evening.

It'll return in the wee hours of Sunday morning, but we'll all be either asleep or indoors by then, so let it come.

Sunday morning will be off to a wet and rainy start, but rain and cloud will start to clear away in the afternoon, so if you're thinking of packing up the kids and going to the family fun day in Lanseboro, it's possible it'll be held by the duck pond. If rain does continue, don't let that put you off - the family fun day will be moved to the Big Red Barn instead.

Some showers will return on Sunday afternoon, around the 5pm mark, so if you're heading to Arva for the jiving competition, make sure you bring your waterproofs - you might need them.

There will be more rain on Sunday night, but it looks like it'll stop in time for the departure of the Lough Ree Monster and the fireworks display at around 9pm. Here's hoping the cloud cover won't ruin the display!

Monday will be a fairly mixed bag, with some showers and plenty of sunshine, so do make your way to the Cloone Agricultural Show if you're looking for a good day out. You'll be able to duck in out of the rain, and you'll still get plenty of sunshine for wandering around. Make sure you bring your waterproofs though.

That's what's predicted for the weekend. Plenty of rain, but it could be worse - at lease we know we'll get a few dry spells.

Have a good one and make sure you check out what's happening this weekend in our events guide:

