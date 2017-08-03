Four man gang held on suspicion of Newtownforbes Post Office break-in

Gardaí are continuing to question four men this afternoon in connection to an alleged break-in at Newtownforbes Post Office overnight.

The quartet were stopped and arrested by gardaí during the early hours of this morning before being brought to Longford and Granard Garda Stations for questioning.

It's understood two men jumped out of a silver coloured Honda Civic that had pulled up outside the post office at just after 11pm.

The two suspects are believed to have attempted to smash through the premise's front door, activating an alarm in the process.

Another two males remained in the vehicle as the raid continued.

A number of items were subsequently taken before the two suspects returned to the getaway vehicle.

Gardaí quickly managed to identify and stop the car at Aughedegnan on the main N4 before arresting all four of its occupants.

The Leader understands the suspects concerned are not from the immediate area.

Given that all four are currently being held under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, they must be either charged or released after a period of 24 hours.

