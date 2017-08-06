New app to bring life to Longford's derelict buildings

Connolly Barracks was buzzing with life on Friday, July 28, last, as the community gathered to launch the exciting new Longford Nua app as part of the regeneration of Longford town.

Longford Nua will enable local people to share stories about places in the town and make suggestions about how some of them could be reused. The aim is to encourage people to think about their town and how they would like it to develop.

“Through the app that we are launching today, the people of Longford are being invited to participate in a regeneration programme for their own town by identifying the sites and buildings worthy of recognition, and providing ideas to bring them into the generation programme as functioning assets,” said Patricia Shaughnessy from the Regeneration & Planning Unit at Longford County Council.

“So I call on you all here today to get the message out to the community.

“This is your town. We must constantly play a part in ensuring that it is a prosperous, safe and enjoyable place for your children and for future generations.”

Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Mae Sexton was delighted to officially launch the app, to much applause, at the Barracks on Friday afternoon.

“Innovative ideas such as the Longford Nua app will help to drive that innovative and inspirational spirit of regeneration for the vacant and derelict sites that are around this wonderful town of ours, to attract tourism and business and lead to a very successful regeneration,” she said, addressing the watching audience.

The app itself is available for download now and can be found by searching for the Space Engagers app.

From there, you'll be able to access Longford Nua, where you can start sharing your stories or snapping photographs of various sites around Longford town.

More information about the project and how to download the app can be found on the Longford Nua Facebook page, facebook.com/longfordnua.