Weather Update: More unsettled weather for Longford this week

More rain, unfortunately, is forecast for Longford over the next few days, with lots of cloud cover and some sunny spells mixed in.

The rest of today will be dryer than the drenching drizzle we had this morning, but more rain will return tonight, with lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 in mainly moderate and occasionally gusty south-westerly winds.

Tomorrow, Thursday will be a bright day with some sunshine and occasional showers. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in moderate occasionally gusty south-westerly winds.