Longford's Mall amenity bags Green Flag award

The Mall (Albert Reynolds Peace Park) has retained the Green Flag Award which is an international parks award managed by An Taisce in Ireland.

This is the second year the award has been rolled out nationally.

Parks are judged on a number of criteria including a management plan, health and safety, environmental sustainability, community use of the park, conservation, cleanliness, ground maintenance, horticulture and general presentation.

The Flags were presented in Malahide Castle.

The award was achieved thanks to Longford Town Suburbs Ltd who manage the Mall in partnership with Longford County Council.

The Mall was judged alongside the top parks in the country.

Longford County Council expressed thanks to the Department of Social Protection, the Community Employment Supervisor and all the Community employment participants whose hard work is vital to the gaining of this award.

The Mall is a very well used county amenity and a wide range of events and activities are held there throughout the year, including Parkrun senior and more recently a junior Parkrun as well as walking groups, scouts camps and Playday to name but a few!

The playground in the park has just been refurbished and a new footbridge is planned at the edge of the Park.