Longford has third highest rate of alcoholic disorders

Longford recorded the third highest rate of alcoholic disorders last year, new figures have revealed

The Health Research Board has published its annual report which reveals that Longford had the third highest rate of admissions in the country to psychiatric hospitals with alcoholic disorders last year.

2016 saw almost 17,300 admissions to psychiatric units countrywide.

This was a decrease of 570 on the previous year.