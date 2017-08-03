Arva locals primed for 'Jiving on the Square'

Those who like to jive are invited to show off their talents in Arva this Bank Holiday weekend. The competition will be an open air event and will take place in the Market Square, Arva, on Sunday, August 6.

There will be €1,000 in prizemoney to give away, with a first prize of €500, second prize of €300 and third prize of € 200.

The competition is free to enter and all jivers are welcome. The event starts at 5pm on Sunday, with live music by Eddie Quinn.