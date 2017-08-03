Tragedy sparks two hour train delay on Dublin to Sligo service
A man was tragically killed after being struck by a train in Westmeath on Monday evening
Irish Rail has confirmed a man was killed after being struck by a train at Multyfarnham on Monday evening.
A spokesman said the tragic incident resulted in the 19:05 Dublin to Sligo service being held up for two hours.
“The emergency services and Iaranród Éireann personnel attended the scene, and the train proceeded after a delay of 120 minutes. “No other services were affected.”
