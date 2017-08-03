Lanesboro's Lough Ree Monster Festival to illustrate the very best of local talent

The Lough Ree Monster Festival will take place on the banks of the River Shannon in Lanesboro from July 28 to August 7 with a great and wonderful array of musical talent, including a number of acts from around the county, taking to the stage over the Bank Holiday weekend.

On Friday August 4, the Lough Ree Monster will come up from Lough Ree, taking its place in the bay and heralding the start of the weekend's musical entertainment.

First to take to the stage on Friday will be David Kiernan who hit the musical headlines with the release of 'Travellin’ to Flavin', which is getting a huge number of plays on radio stations throughout the country.

David will be followed by Cliona Hagan who has taken the country music scene by storm in the past year.

On Saturday, the music will continue with a free afternoon concert in the park with one of the iconic and founding members of the Wailers from Bob Marley and the Wailers playing.

Natty Wailer will be preceded by another local group, Painted Skies, who have been making their mark on Longford's music scene of late.

Saturday night will also see Performer of the Year, Mike Denver taking to the stage, supported by popular Ballymahon musician, Katie Gallagher.

Sunday night’s music will commence with Longford group Reprisal, a rock band who played Electric Picnic last year and are booked in again this year.

AC/DC fans are in for a treat as tribute band IE/DC take to the stage at the end of Sunday night.

Sunday night will also feature a fireworks display as the Lough Ree Monster makes its return to Lough

Ree where it will reside for another year.

See www.loughreemonsterfestival.com for more.