Longford councillor seeks support for Lanesboro drama group
Cllr Gerald Farrell
A local councillor is submitting an application for €500 funding for the Lanesboro Drama Group to support the new play for the Lough Ree Monster Festival.
Cllr Gerald Farrell put forward a motion at last week's Ballymahon Municipal District meeting.
“The funding is to help with equipment for the new 'Lough Ree Monster' play. I think we should support it,” said Cllr Farrell.
The play in question was penned by John Kenny and launched the Lough Ree Monster Festival last weekend in Lanesboro.
