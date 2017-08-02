Water safety event to take place in Dromard tomorrow
A water safety event is scheduled to take place in Dromard tomorrow
Dromard Healthy Clubs will host a water safety information evening on Thursday, August 3 next at Dromard Clubhouse to raise awareness.
Dromard is the only club in Longford with a Healthy Club committee and the group is endeavouring to spread the word about this event and encourage as many people as possible to attend.
The event is being run in conjunction with Annagh Sports and Leisure Group & Longford Sub Aqua with Dromard GAA Healthy Club & the RNLI and will commence at 8:15pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on