Nearly €450,000 in funding for Longford tourism projects

The Royal Canal Greenway Project in Longford has received over €350,000 in funding this week.

Minister Michael Ring allocated the funds on Monday which will be used to finish the development of the Royal Canal from Longford Bridge in Ballymahon all the way to Killashee.

This latest funding will also allow for the near completion of Royal Canal Greenway in Co Longford after years in the making.

Funding for other smaller projects include €10,000 for the development of a jetty for the River Camlin in Ballinalee; €10,000 each for the development of a literary rail in south Longford and a Rebel trail in the north of the county, while €7,500 has been allocated in Lanesboro for the Blenavoher project.

Speaking to the Leader on Monday, chairman, Longford Tourism, Cllr Micheál Carrigy (FG) said he was delighted with the news that the county had received substantial funding towards its tourism initiatives.

“The funding for the Royal Canal will mean that this project will reach near completion with a completion date set for 2018,” he added.

“Works will be completed now along the Royal Canal from Longford Bridge in Ballymahon right out to Killashee - all that will be left then is to complete the works from Killashee to the spur in Longford town.

“This project is very near to fruition now and will be fantastic for tourism in the area.”

Meanwhile, local area representative in Lanesboro, Cllr Gerard Farrell (FG) said residents there were delighted with the news that the Blenavoher project is set to receive €7,500 in funding.

The initiative which was established a number of years ago but left idle until recently will see a whole new amenity area created with facilities for bird watching, trout fishing and launching boats made available to the public.

“Locally we have been working on this project for sometime now and it really is great to get over €7,000 in funding for this,” added Cllr Farrell, before pointing out that the project was also being included on the South Longford Cycle Trail.

“The plan is to develop trout fishing there - traditionally it is renowned for that, and every year fishermen from all over the world descend on the area in search of the wonderful trout that we have here, so that is something that we plan to develop and expand.”

Overall an additional €95,000 in funding has been allocated to the county.

This funding includes €4,000 – Longford Town Slí na Sláinte Route, Abbeycartron; €8,000 – Identify all trails that would benefit from digital mapping; €10,000 – Aughnacliffe road into waterfall; €4,000 – Ballinamuck Signage; €7,392 – Drumlish Mill Race; €10,000 – Royal Canal Webpage; €7,920 - Barragh Beg /Bishop O'Higgins trail Drumlish; €10,000 – Royal Canal Way Cloonturk as well as the smaller projects mentioned above.