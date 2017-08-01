Gerety-Quinn to seek FF nomination in Longford

She confirmed this week that she wants to contest the next General Election in the Longford/Westmeath Constituency for Fianna Fail.

“It is obvious that we must choose our candidate strategically based on a range of qualities that are important and relevant to the requirements for the position. Once again it appears that I am the only female nominee,” she added.

Gerety-Quinn was selected last year by HQ on the back of the gender quota system and while she failed to get the support of the party at local level, she managed to secure over 4,000 first preference votes in the subsequent general election of February 2016.

“Although I have in many respects paved the way, the political landscape of the Longford/Westmeath constituency has changed considerably in the past 18 months,” she continued, before pointing out that the priority in the county now was to secure a “solid Fianna Fail seat in Longford”.

She said that having come within just 30 votes of securing that seat last time round, and despite much resistance, she has already demonstrated that she can make this a reality, with support.

“I am acutely aware of the challenges and the demands faced by all public representatives both personal and professional,” she continued.

“I also understand that devising policy, delivering on election promises and serving the people who have put their trust in you at the ballot box is not always an easy task.

“However, I am committed to working hard and serving, to the best of my ability, the people of Longford and the Fianna Fail party and I look forward to the opportunity to contest for this position.

“I also wish all my competitors well in their quest before, during and after convention, whatever the outcome.”

Lanesboro native and Longford Leader MD Joe Flaherty has indicated his intention to seek nomination as has Fianna Fáil county councillor Seamus Butler, who also sought the nomination in the last election campaign.

Nominations close July 31.