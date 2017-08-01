Two Longford retailers in Ireland’s Top100 Stores

Two Longford businesses have been named among the Top100 Stores in Ireland by Retail Excellence, the largest retail industry representative organization in Ireland.

Fabiani and Matt O’Brien Fashions of Longford have made Retail Excellence Ireland’s list of the Top100 best stores in the country.

The two businesses are the only stores in Longford to make the prestigious list.

The Top100 stores are part of the Retail Excellence (RE) Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage high standards in the Irish retail industry and are now the largest and most prestigious of its kind in Ireland. The Awards, will take place on Saturday, November 11 in the Malton Hotel in Killarney.

David Fitzsimons, Chief Executive of Retail Excellence Ireland commented, “There were almost 700 entries nationwide and as with other years we are delighted with the quality of applicants this year. The very high standard of service, customer engagement and display among Irish retailers was very evident which made selecting this year’s Top100 particularly difficult. I want to commend all who entered this year and in particular, I want congratulate the Top100 stores for making it through. Those named as Top100 finalists have what it takes to shine through and be recognised as the best retailers in the country."

He added, “The Retail Excellence awards are about recognising and rewarding retail excellence. High standards are particularly important given the very severe challenges currently facing Ireland’s retail industry. It is clear from the quality of this year’s entrants that the retail industry is playing its part in keeping businesses open, retail workers in jobs and our town centres vibrant which in turn will re-engage with citizens and customers alike. We look forward to going through the process with our members and continuing to drive standards in retail in this country.”